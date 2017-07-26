Lack of rival interest leaves Arsenal clear to sign £45m France star

Arsenal are reportedly on the brink of announcing the £45million capture of Thomas Lemar after Monaco abandoned plans to drive up the winger’s price.

The Gunners have already seen two bids for Lemar, believed to be £36m and £40m, rejected by Monaco, but their third offer of £45m is still sat on the table.

Monaco were reportedly hoping to use rival interest in Lemar to drive up his price to nearer the £80m mark, but a concrete interest in the player means Arsenal’s is the only active bid.

The Ligue 1 champions were also hoping the huge numbers quoted would deter Arsenal and help them keep Lemar for another season on the premise his value would increase further to spark a bidding war.

But reports in The Sun claims Arsenal are now extremely hopeful of sealing the signature of Lemar, and with the France midfielder having already agreed personal terms, it shouldn’t represent any issues having him soon signed up.

Lemar will be Arsene Wenger’s third addition at the Emirates this summer, and with Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac also having signed, the deal for the Monaco man would take his summer spending up towards the £100million mark.

The Sun claims Lemar hopes to complete his switch to the Premier League before the Gunners face Paris Saint-Germain in Morocco this Saturday in the Trophee des champions.