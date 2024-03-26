LAFC accelerate pursuit of Olivier Giroud as Fabrizio Romano details ‘formal’ bid and rival interest

Olivier Giroud is being touted for a switch to MLS

Los Angeles FC have ramped up their bid to sign World Cup winner Olivier Giroud by sending the striker a ‘formal contract proposal’, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Giroud was tipped to leave AC Milan last year after entering the final few months of his contract with the Italian giants. In April 2023, Milan announced they had agreed a one-year extension with Giroud, though he has now become the subject of transfer speculation once again.

With the 37-year-old’s deal expiring on June 30, he is being looked at by several clubs as a statement free signing.

Last week, The Athletic revealed that LAFC had entered ‘advanced talks’ with Giroud’s camp to try and strike an agreement.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano has now provided an update on the situation. He states that LAFC chiefs have stepped up their transfer hunt by sending Giroud a firm contract proposal.

LAFC face serious competition for the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star, as other clubs have sent him ‘higher’ offers.

Giroud is ‘taking his time to decide’, though there is one big reason why LAFC can be considered ‘favourites’.

That is because Giroud’s friend and former France team-mate Hugo Lloris is ‘pushing’ for the pair to achieve a link up in Major League Soccer.

Lloris gunning for Giroud reunion at LAFC

Giroud and Lloris came up against each other on plenty of occasions in the Premier League, during Lloris’ long spell at Tottenham Hotspur, while they also won the World Cup with France together in 2018.

Giroud is France’s record scorer, with 56 goals from 130 matches, while goalkeeper Lloris is France’s all-time leading appearance maker with 145 caps to his name.

Should Giroud make the switch to the BMO Stadium, then he would follow in the footsteps of other notable European stars such as Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini.

Bale swapped Real Madrid for LAFC in July 2022 but only spent six months playing in North America before hanging up his boots. Chiellini, meanwhile, made 45 appearances for LAFC between July 2022 and January 2024 and now works as the club’s player development coach.

