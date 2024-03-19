LAFC in ‘advanced talks’ over superb Olivier Giroud coup, as MLS link-up with Tottenham icon awaits

Los Angeles FC could reunite Olivier Giroud with an old nemesis from his Premier League days

Los Angeles FC are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring France’s all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud to MLS where he’d link up with an old nemesis from the Premier League.

Giroud, 37, remains an extremely effective centre-forward despite his advancing age. The veteran Frenchman currently plies his trade for AC Milan having previously played for Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Giroud is France’s all-time leading scorer in international football with 56 goals to his name. Thierry Henry sits second on the list with 51 and Giroud’s goals-per-game ratio (0.43) is actually superior to Henry’s (0.41).

Kylian Mbappe (46) sits third in the rankings and will no doubt surpass Giroud in the coming years. But for the time being the honour is Giroud’s.

The frontman is expected to feature for France at Euro 2024 in what may he his last hurrah on the international stage.

However, there are no signs the book on his club career will soon close despite his contract with Milan expiring at season’s end.

Now, according to Athletic reporters David Ornstein and Tom Bogert, the next chapter in Giroud’s career could be written in the USA.

They state LAFC – who competed in the last two MLS Cup finals, emerging victorious in 2022 – are in ‘advanced talks’ with Giroud.

It’s clarified an agreement is not close, and the prospect of Giroud re-signing with Milan or moving elsewhere in Europe remains open.

However, LAFC have Giroud’s ‘discovery rights,’ meaning they have ‘priority to sign him ahead of any MLS club.’

That is an indication of the seriousness of LAFC’s courtship and if Giroud does move to America, it’ll most likely be to California.

Giroud has notched 14 goals and provided nine assists across 36 matches in all competitions for Milan this season.

Giroud helped Milan win their first Serie A title since 2011 during his first season at the San Siro in 2021/22.

North London link-up awaits?

In the event the Frenchman does move to Los Angeles, he’ll play alongside former Premier League nemesis, Hugo Lloris.

Giroud and Lloris faced each other countless times during Giroud’s spells with Arsenal and Chelsea while Lloris was at Tottenham.

Lloris signed with LAFC in the winter window on a one-year deal that also contains options for two more seasons.

