Lage hints at cup strategy and outlines Wolves philosophy for recovery

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has demanded a reaction from his players as they prepare to take on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The West Midlanders suffered their fourth Premier League defeat in five matches when losing 2-0 at home to Brentford on Saturday. Ivan Toney’s penalty plus a strike by Bryan Mbeumo gave the top-flight new boys all three points at Molineux. The Bees played the final 26 minutes with only 10 men after Shandon Baptiste received two yellow cards.

But the hosts could not find a way though. It has been a poor start to the campaign for the Black Country outfit.

They managed to beat Watford 2-0 on September 11 and took care of Nottingham Forest in round two of the EFL Cup. But Lage has made it clear that his charges are not wallowing in self-pity and are continuing to put in the hard yards.

“The confidence comes with daily work,” he told reporters, per Birmingham Live. “The way we started the game, we had big confidence and big ambition to control everything.

“Then there was the penalty and from this there is a consequence in how we played. But after we tried to come back into the game.

“We need to continue to work to improve everything. When we win everything is not great and in the same way when we lose everything is not wrong.”

Lage eyes cup lift

Wolves will come up against former boss Nuno Espirito Santo when Spurs arrive on Tuesday evening. Both clubs are expected to field a few fringe players in the third-round tie.

The competition may not be as illustrious as the FA Cup or Premier League. But Lage believes it is the ideal platform for his men to hit back.

“Every time I want to see a reaction,” he continued. “When we lose I want a reaction, when we win I want a reaction. You know this competition. (Tottenham) are a very strong opponent and they will come with the same ambition to win the game.

“We need to be ready to play in our home with our fans, to play our game and for sure we will be ready for that.”

The Portuguese tactician is expected to make changes. However, he has already stated that he will field “the best players in the best form” against his compatriot’s side.

