Arsenal were days away from the appointment of Monchi before a “desperate last ditch call” from former club Sevilla broke the Gunners’ hearts.

The much-sought after sporting director was expected to take up a key role with the Gunners this summer after leaving Roma, and it’s thought discussions had already taken place over a number of potential new recruits.

However, a last-ditch change of heart saw Monchi instead return to former club Sevilla, with the Spaniard justifying his decision here.

But Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has offered another explanation behind Monchi’s return to Andalusia, claiming a “desperate” late plea from the LaLiga giants changed his course.

Breaking down the situation on his YouTube channel, Balague said: “Monchi, basically, when he got the call from Sevilla – and it was a desperate call – thought ‘alright, it’s time to go home’.

“It’s a key moment for the history of Sevilla the club is about to be sold to an American consortium – that’s stopped now while Monchi settles.

“Sometimes it’s time to go home and that’s what Monchi felt. What was annoying from Arsenal’s point of view was that they thought they had convinced him.

“Things were very advanced and it’s the man they had identified. Now they’re going to have to find somebody else because decisions have to be made now about the squad, who can come in, what players are available.

“A lot of things that Monchi would have helped with. But right now you have to say that Arsenal are a little bit behind on it.”

Sevilla will hope the return of Monchi will help bring around another wave of success at the club after the former goalkeeper was credited with the discovery of the likes of Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas, Jose Antonio Reyes, Dani Alves and Ivan Rakitic among others.

Explaining his decision to return, Monchi said: “I thank Arsenal for their interest.

“Victor Orta (Leeds United’s director of football) told me Godfather II is better than Godfather I.

“I have chosen the sporting project which convinced me and which appealed to me the most. That project was that of Sevilla.

“I have the duty to reinvest my personal growth into the club I love.

“I’m not here to save anyone, Sevilla aren’t in any problems. I’m here because the vision they have fits in perfectly with the vision I have and want for Sevilla in the future.

“I’m here because of the total trust of the Sevilla president, the general manager and the assistant general manager. They like me. Do I have a message for Sevilla fans? Trust me too, I can contribute.

“I hope to make another step up here to make the difference. We can improve both in the sporting and economic sense. We aspire for success.”