LaLiga giants come calling for Arsenal star as Gunners face dilemma

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette to replace Antoine Griezmann, with crunch talks set over the Arsenal man’s future.

The Gunners face a battle to hang on to both Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer after they again failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal won just once in their last five matches to finish one point outside of the top four places, and their heavy defeat to London rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final ensured they would remain in that competition for 2019-20.

Now, a report from the Daily Mirror claims that Atletico Madrid are now circling and have their eyes on Lacazette as a possible replacement for Griezmann.

Widespread speculation suggests that the Atleti star is set for a €120million move to Barcelona with just the official announcement missing, meaning the LaLiga side will be looking to replace his creativity.

It is not the first time that they have been credited with interest in Lacazette, but the Gunners would understandably be looking for a profit on the £47million they paid Lyon for him back in 2017.

Lacazette scored 13 times in the Premier League last season and added eight assists, but given Arsenal’s pursuit of Wilfried Zaha it is entirely plausible that they choose to make a sacrifice.

The north London side are believed to have made a £40million bid for Zaha, which was rejected out of hand, but another offer is expected to arrive – possibly one involving players.

Meanwhile, reports from Yahoo Sport FR claim that Lacazette’s agent is set to meet Arsenal for discussions over his client’s future at the club.

