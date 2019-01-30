LaLiga giants plot €25m bid to beat Liverpool, Arsenal to Croatian starlet

Real Madrid have made a bid to try and beat Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of a Croatian starlet, a report claims.

Calciomercato reported last September that Dani Olmo is keen to make a move to the Premier League as he continues to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest hitters.

The Dinamo Zagreb youngster has previously been linked with Dortmund, with the German giants already making contact with the player’s agent.

Olmo came through the ranks at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy but opted to leave at a young age to pursue first-team football elsewhere.

Now, Spanish outlet Don Balon states that Real Madrid are leading the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Dortmund and AC Milan for the 20-year-old.

Of those teams listed, the report claims Barca and Real who are ‘more serious’ about Olmo, but that the Catalan side have baulked at his €25m asking price.

Florentino Perez does not back down though, and considering the player’s young age he is convinced of his ability to become a superstar.

