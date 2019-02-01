LaLiga giants want Man Utd star as part of possible €340m Prem raid

Real Madrid are hoping to prise away a young Manchester United star with a huge summer bid, according to reports from Spain.

The Sun claimed that the Spanish giants have not given up hope of landing Marcus Rashford, who had been linked with a move to the Bernabeu when he was struggling to earn regular starts under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old was said to be seriously considering his United at that point but since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival, Rashford has started all seven Premier League games in which the Norwegian has been in charge.

However, that is not thought to be deterring Real, as they are refusing to give up in their quest to sign the player and want to do so before he pens a new contract.

Indeed, a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon states that Los Blancos are looking to take advantage of his contract situation and launch a €110million bid.

They are hoping that they can use their interest to prevent Rashford from penning a new deal, with the opportunity to compete for major silverware every year a possible draw.

The report also hints that Real are still pursuing both Eden Hazard of Chelsea and Christian Eriksen of Spurs, though it has been suggested that the duo could cost €120m and €110m respectively.

