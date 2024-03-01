Euro Paper Talk: LaLiga head honcho adds weight to keeping Mason Greenwood from out of Man Utd clutches again; Liverpool defensive target rules out Barcelona exit

LaLiga and Getafe are doing everything they can to make sure Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood is still playing in Spain next season, while a top Barcelona defensive star has seemingly ruled out a mooted switch to Liverpool this summer – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

GETAFE PUSHING HARD TO KEEP GREENWOOD

Getafe’s push to keep Mason Greenwood from returning to Manchester United this summer has been heavily backed by LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

Winger Greenwood has already netted five LaLiga goals so far as part of his loan spell in Madrid after agreeing a switch from United back in September.

The England international is expected to return to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, but his long-term future at Old Trafford is unclear.

Rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are both rumoured to be monitoring the situation, with United open to a cut-price deal – if the terms are acceptable.

Getafe club president Angel Torres believes Greenwood wants to return to Getafe for the 2024/25 campaign and Tebas has lent his support to a possible deal.

“Greenwood was not condemned, so I don’t care. He’s a great player and is doing well at Getafe. I hope he continues to be successful and stays in Spanish football because that’s always good for us”, he said.

The latest indication from Getafe is that they will request a second loan agreement with United, as they cannot meet Greenwood’s increasing transfer valuation.

If United accept a loan renewal they are likely to demand a greater salary contribution from Getafe into 2025.

Ratcliffe open to Greenwood return

However, recent reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is now head of football operations at the club, is open to the idea of Greenwood being back in the United first-team mix for next season.

CaughtOffside have also reported that Greenwood has no intention of prolonging his time in Spain. Instead, it is claimed that he wants to go back to United and try to reach his full potential at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old is said to be excited by Ratcliffe’s project and feels he can become a vital part of United’s journey back to regular trophies.

To that end, much now depends on Ratcliffe’s actual stance and whether the Red Devils want Greenwood back full-time – although clubs in Spain are ready to jump at any hint that he could be available for a move again.

SEVILLA SET TO ABANDON CHASE FOR ARSENAL MAN

Sevilla director of football Victor Orta is slowly abandoning a plan to sign Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal this summer, with a deal becoming ‘increasingly complicated’. (La Colina de Nervión)

Bayern Munich are willing to pay up to 100m euros (£85.6m) to sign Portugal centre-back Antonio Silva from Benfica. (Sport)

Manchester United and Aston Villa have sent scouts to watch Torino’s Italian right-back Raoul Bellanova this season. (Tuttosport)

Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams says he will try to keep his young brother Nico at the club for as long as possible amid interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea. (ESPN)

AC Milan and Juventus are interested in signing Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri when the former West Ham target enters the final year of his contract with Sevilla this summer. (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are not ruling out summer exits for the likes of top stars Angel Correa and Memphis Depay. (Matteo Moretto)

Barcelona are keen for Manchester City loanee João Cancelo to continue with them next season. (Mundo Deportivo)

TOP BARCA STAR RULES OUT PROPOSED LIVERPOOL SWITCH

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool, has no interest in leaving the club this summer. (TV2)

Real Madrid have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place with Alphonso Davies to sign the Bayern Munich left-back. (ESPN)

Juventus will offload Liverpool and Newcastle target Federico Chiesa during the summer if he does not sign a contract extension. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Romelu Lukaku ‘will be sold’ this summer but only stay at Roma if they qualify for the Champions League this season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona rejected two lucrative offers from Bayern Munich to sign defender Ronald Araujo in the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal will look to sign a striker in the summer, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson among the options. (Various)

Winger Chris Führich’s contract, which will run until the summer of 2028, includes a release clause in the range of €20m-€25m depending on how successful Stuttgart’s season is. (Florian Plettenberg)

Italian giants Roma are interested in appointing Richard Hughes, Bournemouth’s technical director, to a role at the club next season. (Various)