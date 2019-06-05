LaLiga midfielder with €100m clause ready to snub Man Utd for Spurs

Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso would snub a move to Manchester United this summer in favour of Spurs, a report claims.

Lo Celso scored nine goals and made four assists in his debut campaign in La Liga, following a loan move from PSG that was soon made permanent.

It was claimed recently that Spurs have bid €60million (£53m) for the Argentine, while Marca also recently reported that United have now joined the race for Lo Celso, whose release clause is set at €100m.

PSG are entitled to 20% of any sell-on fee, so Betis are eager to earn as much money as possible from the potential sale of the 23-year-old.

And now Sky Sports say ‘wants to move to Tottenham this summer’ as he is keen to link up with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

The report adds that Spurs are ‘hopeful of concluding a deal’ as the north London club ‘remain in talks with Betis’.

The highest amount Tottenham have paid for a player is the £42million fee needed to buy Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and any deal for Lo Celso is likely to eclipse that.

