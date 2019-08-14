LaLiga outfit confirms signing of Chelsea defender on long-term deal

Leganes have confirmed the signing of Chelsea defender and Nigeria international Kenneth Omeruo on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old had been on a season-long loan at the Madrid-based club and was hopeful that a permanent switch would be agreed this summer.

A report in Marca earlier this month claimed a €4.5m bid had been lodged by the LaLiga outfit and it is thought the deal has gone through for that amount.

“The football here suits my style and the club provides a stable platform for me,” Omeruo told BBC Sport in March.

“The opportunity to play against the best players in the world is massive for my career.

“There is an option for Leganes to sign me on a permanent basis and hopefully that will happen.

“The Chelsea management have never stopped me from making important career decisions and they’ve been very supportive.

“It will be a decision between both clubs, but personally I hope I’ll be a Leganes player for next season and beyond.

“I deserve stability in my career as a footballer. Leganes and Spanish football provides me with the continuity and right environment for career growth.

“After enduring instability with different loan moves, it’s time to finally settle down with my young family.

“Leganes fans and club officials have been awesome to my family which has helped me mentally and physically.

“It has also helped me with the national team and to connect with fans back home because La Liga is on television in Nigeria.

“I’d love to stay at this football club and hopefully that will happen.”

The central defender has never made a competitive appearance for the Blues since joining from Standard Liege in 2012 and became Chelsea’s 32nd loan exit of the summer when moving to Madrid last year.

Omeruo, who has won 51 international caps for Nigeria, previously had loan spells at ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough and Alanyaspor, alongside two separate spells at Kasimpasa.

