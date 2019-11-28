LaLiga outfit opens talks with agent of Arsenal star over January move

LaLiga outfit Sevilla have reportedly met with the agent of Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who has been linked with a move to AC Milan.

Elneny joined Besiktas on a season-long loan from the Gunners during the summer but had a tough start to life in Turkey, which included a red card on his debut and being handed a three-match ban.

The Egypt international has been linked with a move to the San Siro in recent weeks as La Gazzetta dello Sport reported in October that he is one of the names being considered by the Italian giants.

An update from Calciomercato.com earlier in the month stated that Elneny had been offered to the Diavolo for a second time by agency SPOCS.

But the same outlet has since said that the player’s agent was in Sevilla on Wednesday for a meeting with Sevilla sporting director Monchi.

Elneny has a valuation of €15million and could cut short his spell in Turkey for a move to Spain in January.

