LaLiga side ready bid to challenge Klopp on stance over Liverpool hero

Real Betis are weighing up the idea of a summer move for Liverpool hero Divock Origi, according to the latest reports.

Twelve months ago, the Reds were widely tipped to part with the Belgium international, but potential moves to Wolves, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund failed to happen.

But Origi played a huge part in the Reds’ success in the second of the campaign, scoring priceless goals in the Champions League semi-finals and final against Barcelona and Tottenham respectively.

The 24-year-old currently has one year remaining on his contract, although negotiations are underway over a new deal, and reports have suggested that Liverpool are intent on keeping him this summer.

However, according to a report from beIN Sports, Betis are preparing a bid worth around £10million in an attempt to convince Jurgen Klopp to sell.

The belief is that the former Lille striker’s salary demands could be enough to prevent a deal going through, as any interested club would have to fork out £45,000 per week and even possibly offer a big sign-on bonus.

With regards to a new deal though, Liverpool have proven they are not afraid to lose players for nothing, having allowed Emre Can, Jon Flanagan, Alberto Moreno and Sturridge to all move on free transfers in recent times.

