LaLiga side to replace €70m Spurs-bound Man Utd target with Fekir

Giovani Lo Celso will inform Real Betis of his desire to leave and join Tottenham this summer, according to various reports.

The Argentina playmaker wants a move to Spurs this summer, amid talk that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are ready to make an improved bid for his services.

Spurs have already seen an opening €40m approach for Lo Celso rejected back in June, but it’s reported a deal could now be struck for around the €70m mark – a figure not said to be too daunting for the north London club.

The key to the transfer is Nabil Fekir, with Betis themselves close to a bargain €30m swoop for the long-term Liverpool target, reports multiple sources in both France and Spain.

And according to Canal +, the capture of the Lyon playmaker will then give Spurs the green light to finalise a deal for Lo Celso, who has also been chased by Manchester United this summer.

And although the Andalusians have have a €100m exit fee in his Lo Celso’s contract, they are said to be willing to let him leave if their €70m (£63m) asking price is met.

PSG are understood to be entitled to 20% of that fee, but Betis are understood to be satisfied at the prospect of replacing Lo Celso with Fekir and still walking away with around €25m in their pockets.

The capture of Lo Celso will set a new transfer record at Tottenham – made earlier this summer when they paid £62m for Tanguy Ndombele – and could speed up the departure from the club of Christian Eriksen, linked, most recently, with Atletico Madrid.

