Lambert set for Ipswich job as Championship strugglers sack Paul Hurst

Ipswich Town have parted company with manager Paul Hurst after a disastrous start to the season, the club has confirmed.

Hurst only took over at Portman Road at the end of May having left his previous job as manager of Shrewsbury.

However, the Tractor Boys sit bottom of the Championship table with just one win all season, and it comes after their 2-0 defeat to Leeds on Wednesday night.

“I have decided that it is in the best interests of the Football Club that we appoint a new manager to take us forward,” Town owner Marcus Evans told the Club website.

“I would like to thank Paul and Chris for their efforts and we wish them well for the future but after 14 matches we find ourselves bottom of the Championship and with only one win this season.

“Paul’s arrival here in the summer was welcomed by us all and we worked tirelessly to support him fully with his plans for player recruitment, training methodology and backroom staff. But unfortunately those plans haven’t turned into positive results, which is why I have had to take this decision today.

“The core of our Club remains strong and it is that which has helped us create a highly competitive team in the Championship over the last five or six years. “This group of experienced players along with the additions we made to the squad this summer of younger developing talent, plus the ongoing progression of players from our Academy means the new manager will have a solid group to work with and build for the future.

“I am determined that we develop a team to play attractive and exciting football.

“We have a stable and talented coaching team in place at Ipswich and Bryan Klug will step up and take temporary charge of the first-team for Saturday’s trip to Millwall.

“I am actively looking to appoint a new manager as soon as possible with experience, who will embrace the long term vision we all have for the Club and who can deliver the success that every Ipswich Town supporter craves.”

A report from the Daily Mirror meanwhile claims that former Norwich boss Paul Lambert is set to replace Hurst.