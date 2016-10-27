Lamela ‘hopes’ he is next Spurs player to bag new contract

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela hopes he will be the next player to sign a new contract at White Hart Lane after a host of recent renewals.

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Kyle Walker have all signed new deals with improved terms in recent weeks, and Argentine winger Lamela is keen to join the club.

Reports last month claimed that he was looking to double his salary to £120,000 a week, which may explain the delay.

Now Lamela – whose only Premier League goal this season came on the opening day against Everton – has told the Evening Standard:

“I would like to [sign a new deal] because I am very happy here. I feel part of this team which is improving. I have a group of excellent team-mates and I feel very good around them.

“It would make me happy to play for more years in this shirt. Will I be the next to sign? Let’s hope so. At the moment I am thinking only of playing and about Saturday’s game against Leicester.”