Monaco star Lamine Camara could sign for Liverpool after missing out on a move to Chelsea

Monaco star Lamine Camara has confessed that he would still very much like to move to the Premier League amid growing links to Liverpool, and with the Senegalese star sharing his true thoughts on how he felt after learning his sale to Chelsea had been blocked on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old had held extended talks with Blues boss Xabi Alonso over a move to Stamford Bridge and, when Chelsea agreed to the sale of Enzo Fernandez for a colossal £125m on deadline day, the London side reached an agreement with Monaco to bring Camara in as the Argentine’s replacement.

However, with just hours remaining in the window, Monaco pulled the plug on the deal, amid whispers of a promise of a future transfer to Anfield and leaving Chelsea empty-handed and cursing the Ligue 1 side at their handling of the transfer.

As we explained the morning after that collapse, Camara was left ‘raging’ at the aborted transfer, and with transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealing what really went down.

“For those who are unaware, Chelsea tried twice for Lamine Camara, €45m and €50m, but it was rejected. Why? Because Monaco felt in a strong position to keep the player because they thought Flo Balogun was off to Everton, and he still might be,” Jacobs began.

“Flash forward, Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez [to Manchester City], late in the day, there’s a question mark over Balogun, the French window closed earlier than this window, so Monaco weren’t even able to bring in a replacement because Balogun is still being registered in their EU spots.

“Then about two hours ago, Monaco got cold feet and said if there’s any doubt about Balogun, we need to go to Chelsea and do this deal [for Camara] for €55m. By the way, two days ago they quoted Behdad Eghbali €70m; Chelsea say, ‘thanks very much, we’ve got a great deal here’; it’s formalised; we wait and see if it’s gone to a deal sheet.

“Suddenly Monaco get double the cash for Lamine Camara and Flo Balogun, but they couldn’t take the risk of Balogun getting done because they need money immediately.

“Chelsea, even an hour ago, were formalising this move with complete confidence because, from their perspective, Monaco were cashing in on both players.

“My understanding is that Monaco still believe they can still get €70m, and they want to keep the player now.

“Chelsea view this as deeply unprofessional. Chelsea thought they were going to announce this evening on a six-year contract with a one-year option; the player was keen on the move.”

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Camara explains feelings after Chelsea transfer collapse

During a press conference on Friday, Camara has been quizzed on that failed move to Chelsea and admitted that he still harbours ambitions of moving to the Premier League.

“It was a somewhat turbulent and difficult time,” the 22-year-old explained, before reasoning: “But that’s part of a player’s life. I tried to remain professional, avoid dwelling on it, and move on so I could quickly focus on the upcoming match in Paris (September 4, a 2–1 win). Once it was over, there was no point thinking about it.”

Camara added: Did I want to go to Chelsea? Saying that now would imply I’m no longer fully present with the team.

“Yes, there was a possibility I might leave, but it didn’t happen at the last minute. These things happen. Look at the example of Julian Alvarez with Atlético Madrid. It happens all over the world, and I’m trying to turn the page as quickly as possible to focus on the season.”

On whether he will have the opportunity to leave to the Premier League again, Camara concluded: “If it doesn’t come back around, it will be because I gave up or didn’t work hard enough.

“If I keep going like this, I know I can help the team perform well. Football moves fast, and perhaps other chances will arise. But for now, I’m staying focused on the season.”

In the wake of that transfer collapse, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso explained why his side were ready to move on from the Camara saga.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that the Senegal international has now decided which of Liverpool or Chelsea he would like to join next year.