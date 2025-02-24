Real Madrid are determined to sign Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal in what would go down as one of the most controversial transfers of all time, with a shock report in Spain outlining the star’s stance over a potential move and with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool also reportedly keen.

Yamal is one of the best young wingers in the world and is already a global superstar. The winger came through the La Masia youth system at Barcelona before establishing himself in the first team and is also a regular for Spain. Still only 17 years of age, Yamal has already won LaLiga with Barcelona and the European Championship (2024) with Spain.

The teenager is officially under contract at Barcelona until the summer of 2026 and has a buyout clause of €1billion (£829m / $1.05m). Reports have claimed that when Yamal signed that deal, there was a rough agreement for him to eventually extend it until 2030.

Yamal was just 16 when he renewed his contract and could not sign a long-term deal, which he will be able to do when he turns 18 in July.

In January, Yamal publicly said that he would sign a new contract with the Blaugrana, but it seems that Madrid have other ideas.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Madrid are genuinely keen on prising Yamal away in the summer transfer window and are already in contact with the Barcelona youngster’s agent.

They claim the defending Spanish and European champions are “repeatedly” asking super-agent Jorge Mendes about Yamal’s situation at Barcelona.

Madrid and Barcelona are arch-rivals, so it comes as a shock that Los Blancos believe that they would be able to convince Yamal to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as well as strike a deal with the Blauagrana.

Yamal is one of the most prodigious talents in the world, and it is not just Madrid who want him.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain are closely following the situation of Yamal.

Having been able to sign former Barcelona superstars Neymar and Lionel Messi, PSG believe that they have the ability to convince the winger to move to Parc des Princes, “especially with large amounts of money”.

Premier League clubs Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool are also keen on Yamal and would be willing to sign “the jewel of the Barcelona project”.

READ MORE ➡️ The SIX Real Madrid players out of contract in 2026 along with Ancelotti: Keep or sell?

Lamine Yamal stance on Real Madrid transfer

Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world and believe that they can sign any player they want.

However, in the case of Yamal, it seems that Los Blancos would have to accept defeat.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Yamal’s agent Mendes has rebuffed Madrid’s initial approaches and there is a firm insistence that Yamal will not move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The super-agent has intimidated to Madrid that they are not an option for Yamal and has told them to get the idea of signing him out of their heads.

Yamal himself said in an interview with the Spanish publication earlier this month that he would never join Barcelona’s bitter rivals if he ever left the Catalan giants.

Latest Real Madrid news: Van Dijk interest, Theo Hernandez stance

Madrid’s interest in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold as a free agent in the summer transfer window has been well-documented, but Los Blancos are showing interest in another Liverpool defender.

Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and an agreement on a new deal has yet to be reached.

A report has claimed that Madrid are among the clubs who are showing interest in Van Dik and are keen on securing the services of the Netherlands international defender on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid are interested in signing Theo Hernandez from AC Milan in the summer of 2025.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new left-back and believe that bringing back Hernandez would be a good move.

A Spanish report has stated that Hernandez himself is ready to make the move to Madrid and is doing everything possible to get a deal done.

Arsenal have been liked with a shock move for Rodrygo , who is one of the best and most important players for Madrid.

While Los Blancos are not willing to sell the Brazil international forward, there are suggestions that the Gunners could offer £83milion in transfer fees for him.

The last five players to move from Barcelona to Real Madrid

By Samuel Bannister

Javier Saviola (2007): The most recent player to move from Barcelona to Real Madrid (or vice versa), Saviola moved on a free transfer in the summer of 2007. The Argentine attacker had scored 70 goals for Barcelona, but he only managed five for Madrid, where he was rarely a regular starter and left after two years.

Luis Figo (2000): The most high-profile example of a player switching between these two clubs, Figo became the most expensive player in history when Madrid activated his €62m buyout clause to lure him from Barcelona in one of football’s most controversial transfers. The Portuguese star won the Ballon d’Or later that year, and infamously, a couple of years later, a pig’s head would be thrown at him at Camp Nou. The time he spent at either club was about equal; over five seasons each, he got 45 goals from 249 games for Barcelona and 58 goals from 245 games for Madrid.

Michael Laudrup (1994): Laudrup was 30 when Madrid bought him from Barcelona in a €9.6m move. His five years at Barcelona had included 55 goals, but he only stayed at Madrid for two years, in which he scored 15 times. But the move did allow him to win LaLiga for a fifth consecutive time in the 1994-95 campaign after ending his Barcelona spell with four in a row.

Luis Milla (1990): Not since the 1960s had a Spanish player moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid until Milla did in 1990 – and none have since him either. A product of the former’s academy, he actually ended up playing more for Madrid. A defensive midfielder, he earned more than 200 appearances for his new club and won La Liga twice after his move, which came on the back of a contract dispute with Johan Cruyff.

Bernd Schuster (1988): Barcelona brought Schuster to La Liga in 1980 and he went on to complete eight seasons with the club. The German midfielder then joined Madrid for a two-year stint, sandwiched in between a spell at their next biggest rivals, since he joined Atletico Madrid afterwards. Schuster later returned to Real Madrid as their head coach to win La Liga in the 2007-08 season