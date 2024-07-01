Lamine Yamal: Real Madrid man labels Barcelona star ‘extraordinary’ before world record bid

Spain man Nacho Fernandez has detailed the “pleasure” of playing with “extraordinary” Lamine Yamal ahead of a reported world record bid for his services.

Yamal has been starring for Barcelona as a 16-year-old. Last season, the forward missed just one La Liga game – he scored five goals and assisted eight times, while also chipping in with a pair of Champions League assists.

Now, with much of the world watching at the Euros, he’s doing his stock no harm at all.

The Spaniard has started three out of four games for his country, assisting in two of those games.

One of those assists came in the round of 16 win against Georgia, with the direct winger causing havoc for the opposing side’s defenders.

Paris Saint-Germain have seemingly seen enough from Yamal at the Euros already to go big for him.

Indeed, a recent report stated they’re ready to lodge a world record bid for the 16-year-old.

It’s said they’re willing to pay €250million (approx £212m) for the services of the Barcelona prodigy.

Spain teammate feels Yamal is ‘extraordinary’

And if they do, their players will get to share the field with a spectacular talent.

Having not played with him for very long, Spain teammate Nacho already feels Yamal is a special player.

“Lamine is a special case. We talked about it with our teammates, when we were 16 years old we were with friends at school making jokes about each other,” he said.

“I imagine that he will be living a dream, but he has a talent and potential that is spectacular.

“He’s a good boy, he’s fit in well with the group. Players are measured by what we do on the pitch and Lamine does things that are extraordinary. It’s a pleasure to have him with us in the national team.”

It is high praise for a 34-year-old who has won six Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles among his career honours to hold a 16-year-old in such high esteem.

Wherever Yamal plays, it seems the side will be blessed to have him.

Barcelona will hope they remain the club in possession of the future superstar for some time.

