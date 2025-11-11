Lamine Yamal sparks Barcelona, Spain firestorm – ‘I’ve never experienced a situation like this before’

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has potentially reignited a feud between club and country after being released from the Spain squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey.

The teenage superstar has undergone a radiofrequency procedure on his persistent groin problem, but neither the player or Barcelona told Spain’s medical staff.

The action prompted the Spanish football federation (RFEF) to release a statement on Tuesday, which read: “The RFEF Medical Services wish to express their surprise and dismay upon learning at 1:47 p.m. on Monday, November 10, the day the official training camp with the national team began, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure to treat his pubic discomfort that same morning.

“This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team’s medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. last night, which indicated a medical recommendation of rest for 7-10 days.

“Given this situation, and prioritizing at all times the health, safety and well-being of the player, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has made the decision to release the athlete from the current call-up.

“We are confident that he will recover well and wish him a speedy and full recovery.”

The latest episode has the potential to reignite the feud between the RFEF and Barcelona and, in an interview with RNE Deportes on Tuesday, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was clearly unhappy at how the whole matter developed.

He said: “There are procedures that take place outside the Federation’s control. That’s what happens, we have to accept it.

“I’ve never experienced a situation like this before. I don’t think it’s very normal. It has surprised us all. You don’t have any news, you don’t know any details, and on top of that, it’s a health issue, so you’re left surprised.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

De la Fuente, Flick spat takes another twist

Last week, the Spain head coach took a firm stance on his decision to call up Yamal, appearing to take a swipe at Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.

The pair have been locked in a war of words since September, when Flick accused De la Fuente and the RFEF of “failing to take care” of Yamal and other players after the teenager picked up a knock while on international duty.

“I think the answer is obvious. I watched his last game, and I believe he’s in perfect condition,” De la Fuente stated at a press conference. “His coach said he was ready to play. He’s getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that. He will stay with us as long as we consider it appropriate.

“Watching the game the other day, Lamine is fit to play. We have two very important games and we need to field our best players. We have two hugely important matches to qualify for the World Cup, the stakes are massive and we want the best players with us.”

Latest Barcelona news: Shock Odegaard move; Bayern wants Olmo

First up, Arsenal have made a firm decision on selling Martin Odegaard amid speculation that Barcelona are keen on the former Real Madrid playmaker, according to a transfer journalist, as TEAMtalk also explains why a transfer is highly implausible.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are preparing to submit a huge €75million (£66m / $87m) bid for Barcelona ace Dani Olmo, it has been claimed.

And finally, Sunderland are ready to raid Barcelona for one of their star players, according to an outlandish Spanish report, which has also revealed the Blaugrana’s stance on selling him to the Black Cats, but TEAMtalk believes that this is simply not credible.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.