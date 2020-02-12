Lamouchi offers brutal verdict on Nottingham Forest display v Charlton

Nottingham Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi has slammed his players for their performance against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening.

Forest suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlton at the City Ground in the Championship.

With the Reds flying high in the table and the Addicks in danger of getting relegated to League One, the home team headed into the match as favourites.

Moreover, Forest had won 2-0 against fellow automatic promotion challengers Leeds United at home last weekend.

However, it was Charlton who picked up all three points from the encounter at the City Ground, with Lyle Taylor’s goal in the 24th minute proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Tuesday evening, Forest took 17 shots, but only two of them were on target, while Charlton had three shots out of 11 on target.

Forest head coach Lamouchi was not pleased with the performance of his players and strongly criticised them, adding that Charlton deservedly won the game.

“It was a different night, a different atmosphere, a different result, a different performance,” Lamouchi told Forest’s official website. “We made a lot of mistakes with some changes but the best team won.

“There was one chance in the first half, we gave them the chance to score and they scored. After that, they controlled the game and if we would have played for two or three hours, we wouldn’t have created a lot.

“It was a wrong night, a bad performance, and probably my mistake. Grabban didn’t play because he had a problem in his knee, like Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi.

“For Cashy and Yuri, it was a mistake not to keep the dynamic and tonight it was absolutely different to three days ago.

“There was no rhythm, no fight and not the same spirit. There were a lot of mistakes against five defenders who played so well. The best team won tonight.”

The defeat to Charlton means that Forest are now fifth in the Championship table with 54 points from 32 matches, two points behind second-placed Leeds United.

The Reds will return to action on Saturday when they take on West Bromwich Albion away from home at The Hawthorns in the Championship.

