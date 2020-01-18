Lampard admits Chelsea ‘have problems up front’ after Newcastle loss

Frank Lampard has admitted Chelsea’s forwards have a problem scoring goals and has hinted at signing an attacking player this month.

This comes after Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Newcastle United despite having a 70% share of possession and having 19 shots, but only four of those were on target.

Tammy Abraham, who has 13 Premier League goals this season, missed a number of chances at St. James’ Park, while Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi, both of whom also started the game, offered little threat.

And speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Lampard said that his forward options aren’t getting enough goals and it is something that is going to have to be fixed. He said: “We know we have problems at the top end of the pitch in terms of we don’t get enough goals, we don’t get enough front line goals if we want to bridge the gap and that’s something that we’ve seen a lot this season in different games.

“Sometimes it’s at home, today was like a home game in terms of how we performed on the pitch, and if you don’t score you’re always liable for a sucker punch and we got it.”

Earlier in the season, the Blues lost in similar style to West Ham and Bournemouth, conceding in the late stages despite dominating the game.

Lampard added: “It’s something we need to address on the pitch but [having] the instinctive nature of ‘can you score a goal’ when you’re solidly around their box for massive, massive parts of the game is something we need to address as a club and we’re working on that on the pitch.”

With Chelsea’s transfer ban now lifted, Lampard suggested that it is likely he will use the current window to recruit a goalscorer in order to resolve the issue.

“If we are looking to bring people in, and I’ve said it before, [it will be in] the areas to win games when we we are controlling them by scoring goals.

“We need to be clinical. If we are going to get to where we want to get to, we can’t make any bones about that, it’s a reality.

“I’ll always defend the players, I’m pleased with the players we’ve got, but the nature of it is we can’t work any more in training on finishing.

“We finish and we finish and sometimes you need to have that killer instinct in front of goal, and at times we’ve had it and as a team we chip in with goals from different areas, but we need to score more goals from front line areas if we are going to get to where we want to be.

“I think it’s quite clear from what I’m saying that I know where we need to strengthen, and we’ll see [what happens in the remainder of the transfer window.”