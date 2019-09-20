Lampard admits Chelsea star could make remarkable return v Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could make a remarkable comeback from injury to face Liverpool on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, a key figure for Blues boss Frank Lampard so far this season, looked set for a spell on the sidelines after limping off against Valencia on Tuesday night.

Mount was on the end of a late challenge from former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin and replays showed he could have suffered some serious damage.

However, asked if Mount could be fit for the showdown with the leaders at Stamford Bridge, Lampard said: “He has got a chance.

“We saw the image of the tackle which made it look really bad. Hopefully it is not so bad.

“We are trying to get him moving today, it is one that I will have to call later on before the game.

“We are trying, the good thing about Mason is his attitude is so good that he will give everything to play for this club. We will have every opportunity to try to get him there.

“There was a lot of swelling, it didn’t look the best. We won’t take any risks, there is a bigger picture but we will do our best.”

Lampard is also boosted by the return of France midfielder N’Golo Kante following a spell out with an ankle injury.

“It’s a boost, we know the importance of him for any team that he plays in,” added Lampard.

“The question is how fit he is. He has had a long time out now since the back-end of last season. He has played a couple of games, but you can’t count that as much because he missed pre-season.

“It’s great to have him back in and around us.”

