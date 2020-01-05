Lampard admits he wanted to see more despite comfortable FA Cup win

Frank Lampard admitted he had hoped to see more from his Chelsea team in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third-round.

First half goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley ensure of the Blues’ progression, but they failed to add to their advantage after the half time break despite dominating possession and creating a number of opportunities.

And speaking to the BBC after the game, Lampard said he would have liked to have seen his side make their superiority count by scoring more goals.

He said: “These games are not easy. When they make changes it does not mean it’s an easier game.

“We got our two goals and it was very comfortable but did we push on from that and create and score more goals? No, we didn’t and I would’ve liked to have scored some more”.

The 41-year-old manager also praised forward Callum Hudson-Odoi after he played a key part in the victory.

After scoring the opener, it was from Hudson-Odoi’s saved shot that Ross Barkley was able to tap home to put daylight between the sides shortly after Forest were denied a penalty by VAR.

It was a much-needed confidence boost for the promising young player, who has been criticised of late for his poor displays since returning from injury.

On his performance, Lampard commented: “I was particularly pleased for Callum [Hudson-Odoi], he has had a bad injury, is getting himself fit and getting sharper. His goal was an early settler for us. There were performances around the pitch that were good and we need that.”

Chelsea will discover their opponents in the fourth round of the FA Cup when the draw is made on Monday evening.