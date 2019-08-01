Frank Lampard fears Chelsea’s defence could prove their Achilles heel this season after watching his men concede three goals in a pre-season friendly against RB Saltzburg.

Lampard has a big job on his hands after agreeing to succeed Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea as he tries to juggle Champions League football with a push to retain their place in the top four of the Premier League – and all without the services of last season’s star man Eden Hazard.

The former Derby boss has, however, made a promising start to life in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, after wins against Barcelona, Reading and most recently Salzburg.

But Chelsea have shipped three goals in both their last two matches and while being happy with their attack, he admits defensively, they have plenty of room for improvement.

“We want to concede zero goals, so it is a concern and we want to improve on it,” Lampard said after Chelsea’s 5-3 win over Salzburg. “We will talk about it. We can’t afford to make those mistakes.”

Christian Pulisic was the pick of Chelsea’s players, the American scoring twice and winning a penalty as he looks to fill the void left in the Blues side by Hazard’s departure to Real Madrid.

And Lampard admits he likes what he sees in the former Borussia Dortmund attacker.

“I was very impressed with the way that he took the goals,” Lampard added. “As a winger in the Premier League, he has to adapt to that league.

“He is young but with huge potential and I am happy for him.”

Chelsea conclude their pre-season programme with a match against Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, before facing Manchester United in their opening match of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign next weekend.

