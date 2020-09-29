Lampard admits top Chelsea star may have to make shock loan exit

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard knows Ruben Loftus-Cheek needs to play games this season, either out on loan or in his team.

The 24-year-old has battled his way back from an Achilles tendon injury, with a return to regular action then delayed by the coronavirus shutdown.

Aston Villa and Southampton have both been linked with a loan move for the midfielder, who has 10 England caps.

Lampard maintains Loftus-Cheek is held in the highest regard at Chelsea. However, the player finds himself in a difficult position in terms of current opportunities.

“I am very open with Ruben. We have had a couple of conversations in the last week. He is fit as a fiddle so he could play week in, week out. But he needs to play,” said Lampard.

“He has done a lot of work now and would have been playing a lot of games earlier if it wasn’t for lockdown and Project Restart.

“There is a possibility Ruben might go out (on loan) to play games. I think that would be great for him.

“We hold him in very high regard here, I certainly do, and that could be a good option for him.

“But if it’s not the right option, he will be competitive in this squad as well because of the qualities he has. Hopefully he will be a big plus for us, so I am relaxed about it.

“But I want to find the best path for Ruben and I want to find the best path for us. So at the minute we will see with the week we have got ahead of us.”

LAMPARD MAKES KEPA DENIAL

Frank Lampard says criticism of Kepa Arrizabalaga has been “unfair” and refused to say the goalkeeper has played his last game for Chelsea.

Kepa has failed to live up to his price tag since Chelsea made him the most expensive goalkeeper in history.

The Spaniard has made a number of errors, which led to Lampard dropping him at several points throughout last season. There have been rumours that Chelsea could loan Kepa out so he can get back on track.

Chelsea have since signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes to add competition for the starting goalkeeper position. Mendy could be in line for a debut in their Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, though, Lampard denied that Kepa would not play for the club again. Read more…