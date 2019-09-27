Lampard asked about shocking events at old club Derby

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard refused to comment on the situation at former club Derby following the car crash which left Richard Keogh sidelined for the rest of the season.

Rams captain Keogh suffered a serious knee injury at the end of a team bonding session on Tuesday.

Derby condemned the “alcohol-related incident” in which two other senior players – Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett – were charged with drink-driving.

Asked about the matter at a press conference, Lampard, who managed the trio at Pride Park last season, said: “No answer for that one.”

Chelsea host Brighton on Saturday, with Lampard searching for a maiden Premier League home win.

The Blues have been held to frustrating draws by Leicester and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge this season before last week’s defeat to leaders Liverpool.

“Of course, the fact we haven’t won at home in the league is something we want to correct,” said Lampard.

“We need a similar performance to Liverpool because I thought we were very good.

“If we get that level of performance I expect the home win to come soon.”