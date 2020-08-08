Lampard assesses first year at Chelsea after Champions League exit

Frank Lampard has described his Chelsea team as a “work in progress” after his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge came to and end.

The Blues were beaten 4-1 by Bayern Munich as they were knocked out of the Champions League. That means their campaign has finally finished, just three days shy of a year since it began.

They finished fourth in the Premier League, reached and FA Cup final and the last 16 of the Europe’s elite club competition. Despite finishing trophyless and further down the league with less points compared to 2018/19, many deem their season as a success.

Asked for his view on team’s development by BT Sport, Lampard said: “It’s a work in progress. It’s not the norm for Chelsea, in the last 15 to 20 years we’ve had teams with a prime [Eden] Hazard and [Diego] Costa, prime [Petr] Cech, [John] Terry and [Didier] Drogba.

“Those teams were competing for the Premier League year on year. Getting to semi-finals and finals regularly. We know that’s not the case.

“We lost the best player in the league pretty much in Eden Hazard. We’ve a lot of players who are young and have been out on loan and come back. They’ve developed greatly throughout the year.

“People would not normally commend Chelsea coming fourth in a season, it’s not always been their levels. We’re not happy with fourth, we want more, but [among] the people working here and the fans the feeling is that we’ve achieved something with the group we have.

“But now it’s an important time to not rest and settle for fourth. We have to think ‘where can we improve? Where can we improve with the players? As a club, where can we improve?.'”

Lampard hints at further recruitment

Lampard also revealed that he is looking at how he can further strengthen his squad in the transfer market.

Hakim Ziyech has signed from Ajax, while Timo Werner has joined from RB Leipzig ahead of next term. And Chelsea are expected to do further business, with Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell both being heavily linked.

Lampard gave little away when asked what else he’ll look to do in regard to recruitment. However, he suggested he is already looking at potential options.

“We’ll look at that, that’s our job, my job. We’ve worked at it already,” he added.

From having a transfer ban you feel that fact that we’ve missed where other clubs have spent and improved and recruitment is a huge part of this game.

“I think when you look through the team and on nights like tonight in a footballing sense, it showed me a lot. The season has ended, it’s a very quick turnaround, but now is the time to see if we can improve and what areas we can improve in.”