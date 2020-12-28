Lampard bemoans moment in Aston Villa draw that sums up Chelsea plight

Frank Lampard suggested that conceding a goal while having a player down injured is typical of Chelsea’s luck in the midst of their current run of poor form.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening, meaning they have just one league win in five games.

They had taken the lead through Olivier Giroud in the first half, but Anwar El Ghazi equalised shortly after the break to earn a point for Villa.

The leveler was scored while Andreas Christensen was down injured in back play. It came after a coming together with Jack Grealish that wasn’t deemed to be a foul.

And Lampard seemed frustrated by how his team were pegged back.

Asked by Amazon Prime if he saw a good response from his players following defeat at the weekend, he said: “Yeah I did, definitely in the performance. We started really well.

“Villa had some moments but we dealt with them in the first half and came through the first half really strong.

“[We got] a goal that we deserved, but second half we conceded when we’ve got a man on the floor. That’s kind of the run that we’re in at the minute.

“We pushed and we couldn’t break the deadlock in the end to get the win. But attitude wise, effort wise, some of the play was really good against a good team.”

Although he referred to the incident, Lampard admitted he hadn’t yet seen the collision between Christensen and Grealish.

“No I haven’t really seen it,” he revealed. “I saw what I felt was a hand ball near us before that but they didn’t give it, but I haven’t seen the challenge.”

Uncertainty over Man City fixture

Lampard also says he isn’t sure what is going to happen in regard to Chelsea’s scheduled fixture with Manchester City on Sunday.

City were supposed to take on Everton on Monday but the game was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within Pep Guardiola’s squad.

That puts this weekend’s fixture in some doubt, and Lampard says talks will be held before a decision is made.

“I was only aware of it before the game,” he said of the postponement. “I wasn’t focused on it at all, from our point of view I had to focus on this obviously.

“But it’s something we’ll discuss considering we’ve got them at the weekend and see what the position is.

“I’m not absolutely clear on the rules in terms of COVID cases- how many and what happens and that- so it’s something I’ll have to pick up with our medical team and the Premier League.”

