Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given his applause to successor Thomas Tuchel for his work at Stamford Bridge so far.

Tuchel has steered the Blues’ season back in the right direction since taking over from the Englishman in January. Chelsea sat outside of the top four upon Lampard’s sacking, amid a worrying downturn in form. However, ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel has boosted the club’s top-fffour hopes.

Chelsea control their own destiny heading into Sunday’s final games of the season. Win and they will finish in the Champions League qualification spots, but lose and Leicester could capitalise.

Nevertheless, Chelsea can also qualify for next season’s premier competition by winning the final against Manchester City next Saturday.

Tuchel recently offered his thanks to Lampard for getting the club into the Champions League last 16 and progressing through the FA Cup, albeit to lose in the final.

In response, Lampard told the Daily Mirror: ” I appreciated his words last week.

“I was pleased to hear them because I think it’s right. I’m not just giving myself credit.

“But if I was in his shoes I would certainly speak like that so he’s giving me credit for the first half of the season.

“He’s taken it on and I’ll give him credit for that as well because to reach two finals and to be in contention for the top four, I know that battle from last year, we were in it last year and it’s tough battle, especially in the run-in.”

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea, but talk of his step back into management is growing.

Links with Crystal Palace have emerged, with Roy Hodgson leaving at the end of the season.

However, ex-Derby boss Lampard says that he would have no qualms dropping back down to the Championship if the right job appeared.

Lampard open to Championship role

“It’s something I love doing, I love working in management, even more than I thought I would do,” he added.

“I would take a view on going into the Championship.

“If it was the right club, the right project for sure. I don’t have an ego where I feel just because I’ve managed in the Champions League, that’s the be all and end all. My year at Derby was such an enjoyable year.”

