Lampard calling top Chelsea target ‘almost every day’ to secure transfer

Frank Lampard is reportedly in constant talks with Napoli forward Dries Mertens to convince the player to pick Chelsea over Liverpool.

The 32-year-old is in high demand as he approaches the end of his contract in Naples, with Newcastle also joining Jurgen Klopp and Lampard in the chase for the Belgian.

However, Italian transfer expert Vincenzo Morabito has suggested that Chelsea may be leading the way for a player who has scored 12 goals and added six assists in 29 games this season.

Morabito told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli that Lampard is calling Mertens almost every day in an attempt to ensure that the Stamford Bridge outfit see off their rivals and seal the player’s signature.

The Blues are looking for fresh attacking options this summer, with both Olivier Giroud and Willian expected to move on, and Lampard views Mertens and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as perfect fits for his style of play.

However, one attacking move it appears that Chelsea will not be making is for Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Lampard is said to have switched targets to Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz instead, and is even resigned to not bringing in an attacking midfielder – given the wealth of options he already has at the club.

Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour has admitted he was thrilled to make his Chelsea first-team breakthrough in recent months – and has outlined his hopes for a Scotland call-up as well as detailing a chat he had with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

The 18-year-old Glasgow-born midfielder impressed on his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup against Liverpool and took the man-of-the-match award when he made his Premier League bow versus Everton.

Roy Keane was among Gilmour’s many admirers after the display against Everton and he clearly has a very bright future at Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard, who has shown his willingness to give young players a chance at Stamford Bridge.

“I always wanted to go and play in the Premier League to test myself and see what my limit is,” Gilmour told Sky Sports. Read more…