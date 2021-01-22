Lampard swiftly changes Chelsea transfer tack to address costly issue

Frank Lampard has turned his attention from attack to defence in the transfer window, with the Chelsea boss now keen to strengthen his back line.

That is according to a report in the Evening Standard (via the Metro) which states a centre back is now his priority.

Amid their poor run of form, the Blues have been linked with attackers for much of January as they look to add more firepower to get them back on track.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is one of those being tipped to move to with Stamford Bridge. Although, he is more likely to be on the move in the summer if he is to leave Germany.

But after Fikayo Tomori’s loan switch to AC Milan was confirmed, Lampard is now keen to add to his defensive options.

Stability at the back has been a problem throughout Lampard’s time at the club. His side have conceded 77 goals in 57 Premier League games, keeping just 16 clean sheets, and hold one of the worst defensive records away from home in that period too.

That is beginning to hurt them with Chelsea on a run of one win in five league games. They have fallen to eighth and Lampard is under growing pressure as a result.

Target identified

However, Lampard recognises that Chelsea must improve defensively and wants to spend in order to do that.

He recently dropped Kurt Zouma after some poor results, playing Antonio Rudiger ahead of him. But there is little faith that either are the long-term answer.

Therefore, the Blues have reportedly identified RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as the man they want to partner Thiago Silva. Upamecano has also linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The report also states that Chelsea would ideally like to secure his services this month. Although, that could be difficult with Leipzig hugely reluctant to sell mid-season.

That means they could be forced to wait until the summer for the 22-year-old when there will be more competition. Upamecano has a £40million release clause that will become active after the current campaign.

Lampard and Chelsea’s transfer chiefs may have to look elsewhere if they are serious about bolstering their defence this month.

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba continues to be tipped to leave Germany, and could be an alternative. In December, Chelsea were given a ‘strong chance’ of landing the Austrian.

