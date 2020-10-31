Lampard confident Chelsea are taking ‘positive’ steps after latest win

Frank Lampard says Chelsea’s ‘complete’ performance in their win over Burnley was the latest sign that the club are moving in a positive direction.

The Blues ran out 3-0 winners at Turf Moor , with Hakim Ziyech scoring his first Premier League goal.

It extends their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games, while it was also their fourth straight clean sheet.

The London side have also moved up to fourth in the Premier League with 12 points from seven games.

Speaking after the game, a delighted Lampard was keen to praise his side for the progress they have made in the early stages of the current campaign.

“It was a very complete performance from us. It’s a difficult place to come,” Lampard told the BBC.

“They make it very difficult for teams and they’ve been unlucky in games. We controlled massive parts of the game, so I’m very happy.

“I was always aware at the start of the season that it wasn’t going to be easy. It was asking a lot for us to fly out of the blocks, but performances like this show that we’re doing something positive.

“We need to get our heads down and keep working hard.”

Pulisic injury concerns played down

Lampard also eased fears over an injury lay-off for Christian Pulisic after the American played no part against the Clarets.

Pulisic was named in the starting eleven but was replaced by Timo Werner due to an injury suffered in the warm-up.

When asked about for an update on his condition, Lampard seemed confident that the attacker wouldn’t be out for long.

“He felt something on his hamstring,” he added. “We tried to manage him in midweek, but we’ll see what happens in the next 24 hours.

“We’re talking minor, nothing serious.”

Pulisic suffered a hamstring tear in Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal in August, an injury which he only returned from earlier this month.