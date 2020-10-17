Lampard makes Chelsea boast despite draw; offers goals glut explanation

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard claimed his side produced their finest display of the season despite surrendering victory late on to Southampton.

The Blues appeared set to scoop up all three points in their clash with Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Superb goals from centre-forward Timo Werner had put Chelsea two goals to the good in the first half, but persistently shaky defending never allowed the game to be put to bed.

An injury-time equaliser from Jannik Vestergaard punished the Blues for lax defending, but Lampard was otherwise pleased with what he saw.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Lampard said: “You go two goals up you want to finish it off. It was the best we’ve played this season for sure at this stage. But Southampton are a good side.

“They put pressure on us off the ball. They put us under pressure after the first goal.

“My message at half-time was that the goal shouldn’t change too much. We never got to the same levels in the second half. We can do better.”

Werner put in a trademark display to truly announce his arrival in English football.

On his marksman’s superb individual outing, Lampard said: “They are great goals.

“The second in terms of the team was class but it is a lot to do by Timo.

“Those moments will come from him and other players. But we need to be more solid and making individual mistakes gives other teams chances.”

The raft of goals across the Premier League showed no signs of abating, with six goals here following up from four in the earlier Merseyside Derby.

Lampard offered his views on why attack seems to be so dominant over defence this season.

“We are seeing lots of goals across the league and no manager is happy,” he added. “I don’t know why it is.

“There are attacking players in this league and maybe pre-season and lack of working time plays a part. But we have to get better at it.”

Werner conflicted after dynamic display

Chelsea marksman Werner produced the sort of clinical display that convinced the the club to activate his release clause in the summer

But despite his own terrific performance, Werner hinted that winning trophies will be difficult to achieve given the current state of the defence.

“The first half we played very well,” said the German. “When you get a goal two or three minutes before half-time it is not easy. You have to think with a clear head.

“Southampton make a lot of pressure on us and pressed us high. We gave them too much in terms of opportunities. We have to win the game.

“I am happy about the goals but I want to win the game. 50% I am happy, 50% not.

“I don’t know if we have a problem but the last three games we concede six goals and it is not where we want to be, to compete for titles.

“In Germany we always say defence wins titles. If we concede so many it is hard to win games and win titles.”