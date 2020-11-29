Lampard declares Chelsea ‘should’ve won’ despite his prediction coming true

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted his side should’ve come away with three points on the balance of play, despite admitting the game went as he “expected”.

The Blues were made to settle for a point at Stamford Bridge after failing to break down Tottenham’s stubborn defence.

Tammy Abraham appeared the likeliest candidate to snatch a winner, but the forward fluffed his lines on several occasions.

Olivier Giroud spruned a great chance to nick it in injury-time, ensuring the scores remained deadlocked at the full-time whistle.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Lampard said: “It went as I sort of expected. I thought we’d have a lot of possession. We created enough to win the game.

“The clean sheet factor against a side set up to counter-attack – that was excellent. We didn’t give Kane or Son a sniff. Goalkeeper makes a great save from Mason Mount.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Honours even as wasteful Chelsea draw with subdued Tottenham

“Oli Giroud gets his chance. He won us the game midweek and is the man you want is those positions so I can’t be too critical.

“We dominated the game possession wise. This Tottenham team make it hard for you so the way we handled it was brilliant.

“In the end of the season it will all come together on if this was a good point or not. I am happy with the clean sheet but in actual game play we should win it. The players did everything I asked from them but we didn’t get that last bit.

“Another day, with the attacking players we have. Sometimes you need a bit of magic from your creative players. The handbrake was a tiny but up but in a good way.”

Clean sheet was crucial – Chilwell

Blues full-back Ben Chilwell also spoke to the press, and hinted that the high stakes nature of the game contributed to the rather subdued affair.

“The game was on a knife-edge,” he told Sky Sports. “I think both sides were tactically pretty good so we’re happy with the clean sheet.

“When you’ve got a strikeforce like they have, we as defenders have to concentrate for the whole 90 minutes and the clean sheet was very important.

“Points are crucial and neither team wanted to give the other side any points.

“We’d have loved to win the game at Stamford Bridge against our rivals but we needed to keep a clean sheet.”