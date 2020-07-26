Lampard warns Chelsea not to get carried away despite top four success

Frank Lampard admitted that the achievement of reaching the top four in his first season as Chelsea manager “means a great deal”, but they cannot get too excited.

Chelsea went into the final day needing to avoid defeat against Wolves to secure their place in next season’s Champions League. Two goals just before half-time, from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud, got the job done.

It means Lampard’s first season in the Stamford Bridge hotseat has been a success. The Blues legend has made the most of their young talent, while also coping well with the loss of Eden Hazard.

After the win over Wolves, the former England midfielder revealed his pride at the achievement – but reminded his side that reaching the top four should be the minimum requirement going forwards.

“They’re a really good side to play against, but the discipline of my team today was fantastic,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “Sometimes we haven’t had that at home this season.

“Mason’s strike was pure quality, Giroud was class as always. It means a great deal to me, at Chelsea we can’t get too excited with top four finishes.

“When we first came in we maybe weren’t considered there but what we’ve done this season is take the opportunity to bring in the younger players and improve the existing players.

“There were a lot of unknowns when I came in, could we move forward without Eden Hazard? We knew we had lost a massive player. We’ve a real spirit within the group now and it’s a real team effort now.

“Myself and the staff want to improve every time, the challenge now is to see what more we can do next season.”