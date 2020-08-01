Frank Lampard admitted that Chelsea were too complacent in the FA Cup final and that they did not play well enough to win it.

Despite going ahead through a Christian Pulisic goal, Chelsea ended up losing 2-1 to Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the decisive double for the Gunners.

It was a disappointing way to end a positive season domestically for Chelsea, who secured a top four finish in the Premier League.

But Lampard admitted that the effort used to get there had taken its toll on his side. And he said they only had themselves to blame for losing to Arsenal.

He told the BBC: “We started well for 10-15 minutes and we can only blame ourselves from that point. We got complacent, we took time on the ball like it was a stroll and we allowed them into the game.

“It’s hard to get back into the game then. A lot of today is on us.

“All I can do form the sidelines is shout! There are elements in our game that we have worked hard on all year but that is in you as a group.

“Today we were slow, we played back on ourselves, invited pressure. We didn’t play well enough to win a final.

“I’m not even thinking about next week [in the Champions League], it all came together for us today, two hamstrings, a dislocated shoulder. It’s the end of a long, long season and it was the tipping point for us.”

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta expressed his pride at winning his first trophy as Arsenal manager, after they beat Chelsea to clinch the FA Cup.