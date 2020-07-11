Lampard admits he is ‘concerned’ by Chelsea performance at Sheff Utd

Frank Lampard said he is not thinking about Chelsea’s top four credentials after they lost to Sheffield United.

David McGoldrick scored his first two Premier League goals either side of an Oli McBurnie header to give the Blades a big win in their push for Europe.

But while the result left Chris Wilder’s side dreaming, it damaged Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Depending on Leicester and Manchester United’s next results, Chelsea could be outside the top four by the next time they kick a football.

And manager Lampard was visibly downbeat about his side’s performance, admitting they could not afford to play like that again before the end of the season.

“They were better than us, physically, in the mind and with the ball,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “So you lose the game. They were stronger than us.

“You feel and hear every noise and all I could hear was Sheffield United voices. They are a good team. If you come here and perform below par this is what will happen.

“We matched them shape wise. We were too slow and weren’t getting our wingers into the game. We tried to get control, which we did but weren’t threatening.

“At 2-0 down you make it difficult for yourselves. Disappointing. Mistakes. You analyse all season and review and move forward. We need to put that to bed quickly and fight for the top four.

“I learned a lot and I won’t forget that.

“I am not concerned about top four today. All I do is sit and watch the games and consider what we want to do. But today I am concerned with how we performed.

“We will see where we are when we approach Norwich. But we can’t approach Norwich or Manchester United or Wolves like we did today.”