Lampard convinces Derby to finance move for former Chelsea star

Derby are reportedly in talks to sign former Chelsea and England left-back Ashley Cole on a deal until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old is a free agent after being released by MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy in November last year.

Lampard is keen for Cole to provide defensive cover, as his side chase promotion to the Premier League, with the duo having played together at Stamford Bridge for eight years.

The former Arsenal star, who won 107 England caps, helped Chelsea win the Premier League title in 2010 and the 2012 Champions League.

He has also won seven FA Cups, as well as the 2007 League Cup and the Europa League in 2013 in what has been a glittering career to date.