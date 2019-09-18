Frank Lampard insisted Ross Barkley was Chelsea’s designated penalty-taker after looking to brush off the incident that led to the on-field argument that preceded his crucial miss against Valencia.

The Blues, trailing 1-0 to a goal from Valencia winger Rodrigo, were given a lifeline in the closing stages when VAR flagged up a handball in the area.

Barkley, on as a substitute seven minutes earlier, assumed responsibility for the penalty but only after some heated debate with team-mates Jorginho and Willian.

The latter looked extremely unhappy to lose the argument, and even more so when Barkley’s effort clipped the crossbar.

The miss condemned Lampard to defeat on his Champions League debut as Chelsea boss.

Afterwards Lampard said: “There’s no story here. Ross is the penalty taker. He took some in pre-season and he has been when he has started, and he was today when he came on.

“I don’t know what conversation was, but Jorginho and Willian were penalty-takers until Ross came on the pitch.”

Lampard, who played 102 Champions League matches for Chelsea and captained them to their 2012 triumph, admitted his young team were given a harsh lesson on life among Europe’s elite.

He fielded four Champions League debutants, and Willian and Tammy Abraham went close to breaking the deadlock numerous times before Rodrigo pounced from a set-piece with 16 minutes to go.

“We probably should have won, or at least got a draw,” added Lampard. “We created enough chances, we had the penalty, and we conceded with their one shot on goal.

“It’s a harsh lesson but that’s Champions League football. We should have got more tonight.”

