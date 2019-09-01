Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is adamant that Fikayo Tomori was deserving of his first start for the club during Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old was named in Lampard’s team for the 2-2 draw against the Blades as he was preferred to Andreas Christensen to partner Kurt Zouma in the centre of defence.

But following the disappointment at allowing the Premier League new boys to escape with a point, Lampard faced some difficult questions after, with his team selections at the heart of them.

Lampard is a huge admirer of the England Under-21 international, having had him on loan at Derby last season, and says his first Chelsea appearance for three years was on merit.

“I think Tomori played very well for me last year and is training at a very high level, Lampard said.

“There is competition at centre-back, he deserved to play and I thought he played well. It was just a choice.”

Chelsea have conceded nine goals in their opening four games, including four to teams promoted from the Championship, which leaves Lampard looking for defensive solutions.

He will be helped by the return of Antonio Rudiger after the international break and the former Derby manager is not worried about the make-up of his back line.

“No, I wouldn’t say I was worried about it,” he said. “I am trying to work all over the team to get the right combinations.

“Rudiger is fit after the international break which gives me another choice.

“We can isolate goals and talk about centre-backs or whatever – it’s not (just down to them), it’s the team.

“When we score goals, sometimes it’s because of the centre-back playing the ball quickly.

“I am not relating to the centre-back issue. I trust the four centre-backs I have completely, we are just in a moment where obviously we need to stop conceding goals.”

