Lampard delivers Tottenham blow after making Giroud admission

Frank Lampard has admitted he expects Chelsea not to make any signings before the close of the transfer window.

The Chelsea boss now anticipates Olivier Giroud will stay at Stamford Bridge, and hailed the France striker’s “impeccable” conduct during a turbulent January window.

Scotching the chances of the Blues recruiting Napoli’s Dries Mertens or Paris St Germain’s Edinson Cavani, Lampard confirmed that means Giroud will stay at Chelsea.

Giroud had the chance to move to Tottenham or Inter Milan, but despite not moving Lampard insisted the 33-year-old still has a big role to play with the Blues this term.

Asked if Chelsea were close to recruiting Mertens from Napoli, Lampard said: “No. The window is probably 95 per cent shut for us.

“So the answer will probably be no to the players I’m guessing you’ll be asking about.”

World Cup-winning striker Giroud has fallen down the Stamford Bridge pecking order, with England hitman Tammy Abraham already having scored 13 Premier League goals this term.

Chelsea were always willing to let Giroud leave in the January window, but only if they could have recruited a direct replacement.

And after being thwarted on a number of targets, Lampard now believes Giroud will refocus on the task in hand with Chelsea.

“Will he leave? No; no ins means no outs,” said Lampard.

“Olivier Giroud in this window has been incredible as a professional and as a man.

“We all know there’s been interest and I’ve sat here at every press conference and said it could happen but only if it worked for all parties, so the club and the player.

“He’s been impeccable in that period and I’ve got huge respect for him as a man and a player.”