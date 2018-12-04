Derby boss Frank Lampard has been speaking about Harry Wilson’s recent form for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Wilson, 21, joined Derby on a season-long loan deal in the summer from Liverpool after signing a new long-term deal at Anfield, and so far his move is paying dividends for all concerned.

The Wales international has scored eight goals and created two assists in 18 games for Lampard’s men after playing in a range of attacking positions for the Rams this season.

Wilson, who has eight senior caps for Wales, has played in central midfield and out wide, but after being restored to a wide position in recent weeks, Wilson has responded with four goals in his last three games, including a brace on Saturday that sank Swansea.

“He did that (midfield role) well. Different games bring different challenges. I thought Craig Bryson and Mason Mount were good (against Swansea), their energy and their work rate, and then you have Harry with a bit more freedom from a wider position,” said Lampard.

“He still needs to work off the ball, which he did against Swansea.

“He picked up nice positions, smart positions where he could get the ball and turn, hence the two goals.”