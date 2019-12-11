Lampard drops Jadon Sancho hint as boss admits Chelsea transfer priority

Frank Lampard has dropped the clearest indication yet that Chelsea will try to sign Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window after admitting his transfer priorities ahead of the January window.

The Borussia Dortmund star, 19, continued his amazing run against Slavia Prague on Tuesday night, making it five goals and four assists in his last six games.

But his future in Germany is very much up in the air and it’s strongly speculated he could be looking to leave the Bundesliga giants. Only last month Sancho was left out of the squad by Lucien Favre, who cited “a disciplinary measure” adding that “everything else will remain internal”.

Those reports upped a notch last week when the Independent claimed Sancho had been cleared to leave the Westfallonstadion in January after another show of ill-discipline saw him axed from the starting line-up in Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.

However, that has not prevented his fine form from continuing and, amid strong links with Liverpool and Manchester United, it now appears Chelsea are ready to make the first move to sign him.

The Blues have recently seen their transfer embargo lifted by CAS – and speculation has been rife about the type of names Chelsea will move for.

Tammy Abraham is doing extremely well with 11 goals and three assists this term but then Christian Pulisic is the next best with five goals and two assists.

And Lampard admits, despite still occupying that all-important final Champions League place, that Chelsea must try to bring in a creative winger at the top of the pitch.

“I think it will be a bit fluid and discussions will be ongoing from now about where we can strengthen,” Lampard told BT Sport.

“Of course, with Eden leaving we lost a lot of goals and creation in that particular position.

“Today we’ve missed some chances and we can look at strengthening and pushing and getting more competition in those areas.”

Lampard, meanwhile, has explained his team selection for the Champions League win over Lille and explained why he opted for experience over the youthful talent that has served him so well.