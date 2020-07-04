Lampard explains the key to Chelsea breaking down Watford

Frank Lampard revealed that he is enjoying working with the players in the position he used to call his own during his reign as Chelsea boss.

A win over Watford saw Chelsea reclaim fourth place after being overtaken by Manchester United earlier in the season. Goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley gave them a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues midfielder revealed after the game that he was impressed with how his side broke down the Watford defence – praising those who roamed in the territory he once did.

Lampard told Sky Sports: “Clean sheet at home and three goals. We played some nice stuff.

“It’s difficult against the low block sometimes and the way we broke it down was good.

“We could have been better in the second half with the our passes but we defended the set-pieces really well. It was a comfortable evening for us.

“When you have two players in those advanced midfield positions against Watford, you have to get players behind their midfield.

“Mason Mount’s pass is wrapped through the front line [in build-up to first goal]. I like working with that position because it’s where I played and it’s important we have quality in that area to unlock the door.”

As Chelsea reclaim fourth spot, Lampard admits that it will be a tough final push. However, he urged his players to thrive under the pressure.

“Today, there was a bit of pressure to get back to fourth and we produced, so get used to that pressure – whatever way it looks – because it’s going to be tough all the way through.”