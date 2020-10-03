Lampard explains Chelsea penalty rift after praising ‘fantastic’ debutant

Frank Lampard quashed any discontent over who would take the second Chelsea penalty, and praised league debutant Ben Chilwell for his dazzling display.

The Blues dominated from start to finish as they eventually cruised to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

A number of summer recruits played a part in the match as the integration of so many new arrivals continued, while talismanic forward Christian Pulisic also returned from injury late on.

Speaking on the achievement of scoring four against the usually defensively stern Palace, Lampard told BT Sport: “Not too many put four past Crystal Palace. First half we started well, we came off it a little bit. We needed a bit more. It was great for us to get four goals.

“Just the urgency of our game needed more. We needed to get Ben Chilwell into the game. We can’t allow Palace’s back four to say dealing with Chelsea’s front line was easy.

“Chilwell was fantastic today. His ability to be so high up the pitch, and that’s not a bad thing, and his great quality on the ball.

“The lads who have come in have all had issues so we need to give them time but Ben has shown what he’s all about.”

A brief moment of discontent emerged after Chelsea were awarded their second penalty of the game.

Tammy Abraham appeared to want to take the spot kick, but club captain Cesar Azpilicueta took the ball away to allow regular taker Jorginho to slot home his second penalty of the match.

Regarding the incident, Lampard said: “It’s been dealt with. No problems. Just dealt with. I want leaders – and a little bit of conflict.

“It’s good that Tammy was enthusiastic but you don’t jump ahead of the list.”

Chilwell points to Lampard half-time intervention

Left-back Chilwell enjoyed a superb league debut for The Blues, and picked out a piece of tactical advice from Lampard that helped swing the game in the second half.

“It was a brilliant team performance, and I’m obviously very happy with my personal performance,” Chilwell told BT Sport.

“We kept a clean sheet, which was important for us, and scored four great goals as a team. We showed our hunger to press for the whole 90 minutes.

“In the first half we were patient but maybe didn’t take enough risks in the final third. The gaffer said at half-time we need to be more creative in the final third, and in the second half we showed that.

“I’ve heard the Premier League’s a lot different to other leagues, so it’s going to take the new signings time to adjust. Everyone worked hard today and they’re starting to gel.

“The reason we’ve all come here is because we feel the team can win stuff. We just need to keep working hard and producing performances like today.”