Frank Lampard admitted that Chelsea became tired in their clash with Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea were on course for victory after Timo Werner scored his first goal for the club, but Erik Lamela scored to take the game to penalties.

Mason Mount was the only player to miss as Chelsea fell to a 5-4 defeat in the shootout.

Lampard, however, said there was “lots to like” from their performance, before explaining why Werner did not take a spot kick.

He told Sky Sports: “Anything can happen on penalties, you want to stay in these competitions of course but there’s lots to like.

“We dominated the first half but the game changed, I’m happy with bits.

“They went long in the second half, missed our press out, a clear change in tactics from them and we need to improve on that. We can react better.

“If we get the second goal when on top and be more positive – that will come.

“We looked tired at the end which was understandable given where we are at. Timo Werner had some cramping at the end so he didn’t take a penalty.”

Lampard quiet on Rudiger speculation

Defender Antonio Rudiger was left out of the squad again, as links with a move away from the club continue.

The German international has been linked with the likes of PSG and even opponents Tottenham, having fallen down the pecking order.

However, Lampard denied his decision was because Rudiger would be leaving the club before the transfer deadline.

“No. It’s not at that point,” he simply replied.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho praises ‘not normal’ Eric Dier after explaining bizarre incident in Tottenham win over Chelsea