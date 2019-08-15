Lampard has special words for Tammy Abraham after penalty heartache

Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard told Tammy Abraham “not to worry” after his missed spot-kick proved the difference in the Super Cup final against Liverpool.

Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the first half, only for Sadio Mane to level as the match went to extra-time. Mane would score again before Adrian brought Tammy Abraham down in the box, allowing Jorginho to make it 2-2.

Liverpool, just like that memorable night 14 years ago, emerged triumphant on spot-kicks as recently signed reserve keeper Adrian denied Abraham as Jurgen Klopp’s side won the shoot-out 5-4.

“The fact that he is confident enough to stand up and want to take a fifth penalty,” the Chelsea boss said. “I have been there, missed penalties. Anyone can.

“I want the confidence of a young player to stand up and want to do that. I said not to worry. He will come back stronger.

“It is part and parcel of being a player in the top level, which Tammy now is. These moments come.

“We have to be very supportive of him. His teammates were, I certainly am. That is football.”

It was a galling loss fresh on the back of Sunday’s 4-0 humbling at Manchester United, but recently-appointed manager Lampard remained upbeat.

“My overall feeling from the game is one of pride in the team’s performance and happiness,” he said.

“I don’t like losing, I’m a terrible loser as you should be at Chelsea.

“We wanted to win, but we were very unfortunate today.

“I am proud of the players and if that is a sign of what we can do today then this season we can get better and it’s a really good sign.”

