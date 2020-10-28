Lampard drops hint at Rudiger plans; sings praises of ‘quality’ Ziyech

Frank Lampard has suggested Antonio Rudiger will be seeing more game time after impressing in Chelsea’s Champions League win over Krasnodar.

Rudiger made his first appearance of the season in the Blues’ 4-0 win in Russia, playing the full 90 minutes at the heart of Chelsea’s defence.

He helped his side keep a third straight clean sheet in all competitions having struggled at the back earlier this term.

And speaking after the game, Lampard revealed he liked what he saw from the defender and never had any reservations over playing him.

As quoted by Football.London, Lampard said: “I am very pleased today with the performance of Rudiger and Kurt Zouma. They can take credit for the clean sheet amongst other players.

“I didn’t have doubts over Toni. His training and professionalism has been very clear from the beginning since I have been here and certainly in recent weeks. I was very pleased with his concentration levels and the whole back four and five with Mendy as well. The concentration levels to have the desire to keep a clean sheet.”

Lampard also suggested there will be more opportunities for him to play as Chelsea’s busy schedule goes on.

“Going forward, we need more than two centre backs,” he added.

“We have Thiago Silva at home and we have [Fikayo] Tomori and [Andreas] Christensen in the squad. It is not easy to keep five centre backs happy but we need the levels of competition that we saw on the pitch today to keep moving forward.”

Ziyech impresses on full debut

The Blues boss was also full of praise for Hakim Ziyech, who marked his full Chelsea debut with a goal.

The former Ajax man scored the third goal of the night as the London club pulled away from their opposition late on.

Reflecting on his display, Lampard said: “I thought his performance was very very good when you consider he hasn’t started a match since March when the Dutch league finished.

“I have been very excited to get him on the pitch so it has been frustration for me and for him and us that his injury hasn’t allowed him to start.

“But what I have seen in training so far and what I knew we were signing as a player was a player with immense quality and personality to receive the ball, assists and find goals.

“We saw a lot of glimpses of that today. We brought him in to do a job and maybe people have forgotten a bit because we signed him in January and he missed the start of the season. Tonight, he certainly showed he is here.”