Lampard hints at need for new recruits after Chelsea left frustrated by Arsenal

Frank Lampard has hinted that Chelsea will be looking to invest in new forwards after suffering a disappointing result against Arsenal.

The Blues were in a very good position early on against their London rivals, as their former player David Luiz saw red for a last-man challenge on Tammy Abraham inside the box.

Jorginho stepped up to slot home the resulting spot-kick, but they couldn’t see the result through despite having a goal and man advantage, drawing 2-2 on the night.

Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a slip from N’Golo Kante to run the length of the pitch and equalise for Arsenal midway through the second half.

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta put the hosts back in front with six minutes left to play, but Arsenal responded within three minutes through their captain with an excellent long-range strike.

“I am disappointed given the situation of the game. We completely deserved to go 1-0 up,” said Lampard, speaking to BT Sport after the match.

“For a little bit after that we were getting used to them with 10 men.

“But we created enough chances in the second half, it was just the same old story, we couldn’t take them. In football, basic errors can cost you points.”

Chelsea have been linked with 32-year-old Uruguay international Edinson Cavani among other names following their transfer ban being lifted.

The striker is PSG’s all-time top scorer but he’s put in a transfer request as he’s getting limited opportunities in the French capital.

Abraham is enjoying a decent campaign with Chelsea with 13 Premier League goals so far, but he’s only scored three in his last ten appearances, while there’s a lack of goals elsewhere with no other player in the squad contributing more than five in the league.

There could soon be a vacancy for a veteran striker to come in, with Olivier Giroud expected to tie up a move to Inter Milan in the coming days.

The Blues have now won just four of their last 11 Premier League games, and could see Manchester United move within three points of them if they beat Burnley on Wednesday evening.

“I’m not a massive believer in looking at the age,” Lampard later responded, when asked about potentially bringing in more experienced players during the January transfer window.

“Do we have to have a better shot conversion, yes. I have spoken about that a lot. You can’t say we will definitely sign a striker this month but we are looking because there is a fine line in football. If you don’t score enough goals then you won’t win enough games.

“It’s a tough run coming up. It’s frustrating because you can’t say we played terribly. That’s just as important though. We have to get that right. I am pleased to be fourth but we should have a lot more points with the way we have been playing.”